Witness appeal after man is stabbed in Northumberland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Northumberland last night.

The 43-year-old man was attacked at about 10pm, inside an address in Springhill Walk, Morpeth.

He suffered two stab wounds to his leg but managed to leave the address and to walk around the town before he was found with injuries in Bridge Street, outside the town hall, two hours later around midnight.

He was taken by ambulance to the Northumbria hospital in Cramlington, where he is still receiving treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The offender is described as a woman in her mid-20s, white, 5ft 6in and of slim build. It is believed the pair were known to each other.

Officers are treating it as an isolated incident.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Rob Howe, from Morpeth neighbourhood team, said: “We want to stress this is an isolated incident and the danger to the wider public is very low. We have extra officers in the area carrying out inquiries. Officers from the neighbourhood team will also be speaking to local residents to discuss any concerns they may have.

“We want to speak to anyone who may have information which could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference number 2 of 29/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.