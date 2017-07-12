Windfarm group mothballed after David v Goliath win

Windfarm protesters who successfully fought turbine proposals in north Northumberland have mothballed their group.

The Middleton Burn Action Group (MBAG) has been placed in abeyance for five years until July 2022.

Chris Craddock, who was the group’s chairman, said: “This has been a real David and Goliath fight and proves that our communities, no matter the size, do have a voice and can really influence local outcomes against politics, wealth and greed.

“I sincerely hope we will not be needed again.”

In 2011, Air Farmers Ltd held its first publice exhibition proposing 16 giant turbines on the ridge above St Cuthbert’s Cave, called Middleton Burn.

This was hotly followed by another from EnergieKontor Ltd for nine more directly behind Belford Village, known as Belford Burn.

MBAG was formed and attracted a growing membership from like-minded people who wanted to preserve the area’s natural beauty.

When a protest march was organised in Belford to follow the proposed route of the giant delivery transporters, nearly 200 villagers simulated the size of one of the vehicles and demonstrated how the market place would have to be partly demolished to negotiate the turn.

EnergieKontor’s Belford Burn application was refused by planners at Northumberland County Council, while nothing has been heard from Air Farmers.