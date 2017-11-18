Win prizes with festive fashion for furry friends

In an age where the human selfie is taking over, give a thought to our four-legged, or two-winged, domestic pets.

As the Christmas season nears, the decorations are being dragged out from the attic and the trees are being prepared.

We all know that the pets in our lives will get stuck right into the celebrations too, so why not decorate them as well?

Alnorthumbria Vets is this week launching a Christmas-themed competition for our domestic pets of all shapes and sizes.

Our Christmas Best Dressed Pet competition is just the place to showcase all their glittering festive trimmings.

And there are prizes up for grabs to boot.

First prize will be one year’s membership of our Healthy Pet Club, which is worth up to £192, depending on your pet’s species and size.

This membership itself can save you more than £200 per year on the cost of treatments, pet food and pet care from the practice.

You and your winning pet will also be able to enjoy exclusive benefits, such as vaccinations, microchips, preventative medication, and much more.

The second and third prizes will take the form of a gift voucher, which can be redeemed against food, accessories or preventative medication at one of our Alnorthumbria Veterinary branches.

All you need to do to enter is to send us a photograph of your pet in his or her festive outfit and provide us with their name and your contact details.

The overall winners will be voted for by you, the public, by popping into your local branch or by visiting our Facebook page at Alnorthumbria Pets.

The winners will be contacted on Wednesday, December 6.

We are looking forward to seeing all of your entries. Good luck to you all.