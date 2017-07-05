Wimbledon joy for determined Des

A Choppington man was served up with a Centre Court ticket for Wimbledon on Monday after waiting in line for 56 hours.

To give himself the best possible chance of realising his top bucket-list dream, Des Robson packed up a tent and comfy chair and left his home at 6pm on Friday.

He drew up the list after surviving two heart attacks two years ago.

The computer technician arrived at the main gate of the All England club at 1.30pm on Saturday and he was rewarded with first place in the queue.

This meant he was able to get a ticket for the showpiece court with the action on Monday including defending champion Sir Andy Murray beating Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

Des said: “I was told the first 500 people in the queue would get tickets to Centre Court and I wanted to be sure I would get one.

“I wouldn’t have made the journey if it was ground passes only, it was for the Centre Court experience. Of course, the cherry on the cake is Murray playing.

“Ever since I was a kid, watching it with my mum, I used to say ‘well, I would love to be there one day as a player’, but never quite made it, so I went through all my 20s and 30s thinking ‘you know, one year’.

“After Wimbledon, next on the list is climbing Ben Nevis and doing the Great North Run.

“Before my first heart attack, I smoked and couldn’t even run for a bus. But I quit smoking and now run 12 miles a week.”

The 48-year-old stated that the extra security implemented at the grounds this year made him feel ‘safe and secure’.

He added: “I hadn’t been to a carnival or festival before in my life, so I’ve never experienced that, but that’s what it felt like when I got here.

“Everyone in the queue tended to look after each other and shared all their goodies with each other.”

Representatives of insurance firm Churchill visited the people in the queue, including Des, while they were waiting and handed out umbrellas to keep them dry when the showers arrived at SW19.