Will a pub ever be opened in village?

Residents in Longhoughton would love to see a pub open in the village, but a community enterprise would be a tall order.

This was the view at Monday night’s meeting of Longhoughton Parish Council.

The village has been without a pub since The Burnside Inn – now the Co-op – closed a few years ago.

The area’s county councillor Wendy Pattison said that residents had told her that the village lacked an eating and drinking destination.

“The pub is the heart of the community and it would be great if there was an entrepreneur or someone in the village who would be interested.”

But Coun Carole Green said: “It is a huge commitment to take on a pub. From past experience, trying to get people to run Westfield Park is hard enough, let alone a pub. I don’t think asking the village to run a pub would work.”

Coun Eleanor Phillips said that if the market was tested, the former Spar building could be a possible location.