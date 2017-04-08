What will you be doing for Gardening Week?

The national trend of dedicating one week to an aspect of our lives occasionally takes this fellow by surprise.

Tree week is different because it comes during nature’s planting time in November and has, after all, been going since 1975.

National Gardening Week was launched six years ago and begins next Monday, running from April 10 to 16. It sticks in the memory because it coincides with thoughts of new beginnings, which is right up my street.

The theme for the week is Helping New Gardeners To Grow, and the inspiration is that of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

It’s about helping new gardeners on the road to growing plants, novices in gaining more confidence, and enjoying the positive aspects of gardening, indoors and out.

A series of workshops, demonstrations and question and answer sessions are planned at the main RHS outposts and partner gardens.

One of the most common problems, ailing potted plants, can be resolved by taking them along to a ‘house plant hospital’ session.

I love the idea, but struggle to find a base for the week-long activities locally.

Harlow Carr seems closest. Given that we drive to the spring or autumn shows there for a ‘gardeners’ day-out’ without a second thought, it’s do-able.

Its offering next Monday and Tuesday, finding out about growing, nurturing and caring for sweet peas, is covered by experts from the National Sweet Pea Society.

On Wednesday, April 12 Martin Fish is giving top tips on starting a garden from scratch, and Thursday, April 13 is poorly house plants day.

You might think it’s worth the trip and queuing just to sample refreshments at Betty’s.

The RHS is campaigning to increase involvement nationwide by inviting communities and groups to organise local events, such as a garden party or street planting, and registering them online at www.rhs.org.uk

But where does this leave the individual or family who simply wish to enter into the spirit of the week on their own plot?

It is suggested that they try growing some tomatoes on the windowsill, or sprucing up the driveway. I’d add, getting along to the garden centre and buying those plants you’ve always wanted to try growing.

Whether you decide to show your support for National Gardening Week by sharing your stories and pictures on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, as the RHS suggests, is a personal choice.

This said, I do post the occasional image update of what’s current in our garden on Twitter @gardenersradio page.