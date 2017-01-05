What’s on in north Northumberland - January 5 - January 12

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Wednesday

RSC On Screen: The Tempest. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Live streaming. Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero in this production directed by Artistic Director Gregory Doran. Tickets: premier £15.50, standard £14.50, concs £13.50, child/student £10.

FILMS

Tonight

Nocturnal Animals. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Art gallery owner Susan receives a manuscript from her ex-husband asking for her opinion. As she delves into the violent pages, she begins to reflect on her first marriage and has to confront some dark truths about herself. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (15).

Tomorrow

Arrival. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team, led by expert linguist Louise Banks, is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, the team races against time for answers. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

Tomorow until Thursday

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Maltings, Berwick. Times vary. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Tickets: £7.45, concs £6.45, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Moana. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Animation. A young woman uses her navigational talents to set sail for a fabled island. Joining her is her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (PG).

Sunday

A Street Cat Named Bob. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. The moving true story of the unlikely friendship between young homeless busker and recovering drug addict James Bowen and the stray ginger cat named Bob who changed his life. Tickets: £7.45, concs £6.45, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Knife in the Water (A Berwick Film Society screening). The Maltings, 7.30pm. A super-cool and playful psychological drama from the 1960s, this was Roman Polanski’s first film. An affluent couple pick up a handsome young hitchhiker and invite him on their sailing weekend. With a soulful jazz score, the film’s mood is one of unspoken tension within the confined space of a yacht floating on a flat-calm lake in Poland. Tickets: £7.95, concs £6.95, BFS passholders free.

Tuesday

A United Kingdom. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman from London in the late 1940s. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday & Thursday

Allied. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm Tuesday, 7.30pm Thursday. In 1942 an intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. When they reunite in London, their relationship is tested by the pressures of war. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Saturday

Metropolitan Opera: Nabucco. Alnwick Playhouse, 5.55pm. Live streaming. Plácido Domingo brings another new baritone role to the Met under the baton of his long-time collaborator James Levine. Tickets: premier £21, standard £20, concs £19, child/student £10, friends £18.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Fisher Arms, Horncliffe. For more information contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835.

Tuesday

Buskers Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. An acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles welcome and entry is free.

EVENTS

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit half way through, £1.50 per person. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. A programme of choral music. Singers in all sections welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon join the craft group.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Tuesday

Playhouse Tots - Creative Cocoon. Alnwick Playhouse. Storytime and Song, 10am to 11.15am, with Helen Ellis.

Wednesday

Fortnightly painting and drawing course. Sea view studio (near Alnmouth), 9.30am-12.30pm. Call Jenny on 01665 830089 for more details.

Thursday

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Ed Orwin: Blyth & Tyne Part 2: Newsham to Newbiggin and Morpeth. The second part of Ed’s quartet of talks on the line. Visitors, members and guests welcome for a small donation towards costs. Refreshments available from 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve your posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: 0300 030 3311. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. See www.alnwickgarden.com. Admission £7.70 adults, £5.83 concs, £4.40 children, £21.50 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission £4, £3 concs, £1 children, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open weekends, 11am to 4.30pm, last admission 3.30pm. Admission £10.75 adults, £10.50 senior, £5 children, £25 family.

Barter Books, Aln wick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £8.80 adult, £7.90 concs, £5.20 children, £22.80 family.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: 01668 215250. It is possible to visit the wild cattle by prior arrangement. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. For details of opening times and charges visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4.70 adult, £4.20 concs, £2.80 children, £12.20 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open any reasonable time during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Eyemouth Museum: Closed for the winter.

Heatherslaw Cornmill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Telephone 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed until February.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Winter visits by arrangement. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. The castle is closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission £4 adult, £3.50 concs, £2 children, £10 family, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £6 adult, £5.30 concs, £3.60 children, £15.60 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Autumn/winter opening by request. Welcome all days and times, phone or email to pre-book. 01665 570382 or 07858 757339. Email: info@longframlingtongardens.co.uk or see www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. House closed for winter. Walled garden open daily, 10am to 4pm. Garden and estate open daily, 10am to dusk. Admission £9.50 adult, £4.80 child, £23 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £5.80 adult, £5.20 concs, £3.40 children, £15 family. Hermitage: Closed. See www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: 01670 624455, Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. See www.experiencewoodhorn.com for more information.