What’s on in north Northumberland - January 26 - February 2

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Until Saturday

Alnwick Theatre Club: Cinderella. Alnwick Playhouse, times vary. In a small village called the Wick lives a not very beautiful girl called Cinders, who dreams of one day just being happy. But with a spiteful stepmother and two very pretty, very annoying stepsisters making her life difficult, will Cinders manage to find her happily ever after ending? Tickets: premier £11, standard £10, concessions £9, child/student £6.

Thursday

National Theatre LIVE: Amadeus. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones, NT Live: The Comedy of Errors) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre, and with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia. Tickets: premier £16.50, standard £15.50, concessions £14.50, child/student £10.

Today until Saturday

Morpeth Pantomime Society: Cinderella in Pantoland. King Edward VI High School, Morpeth. Written by the society’s own Gordon Carr, this is a story that takes Cinders into the worlds of Jack and the Beanstalk, Aladdin and Oz. Four very wicked villains, tired of losing out to the goodies, cast a spell on Cinderella’s wedding and, even worse, ban all ‘happy ever after endings’. Tickets are available direct from the ticket office on 07715 858942 or online at www.morpethpantomimesociety.com

FILMS

Tonight

Arrival. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team, led by expert linguist Louise Banks, is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity. Tickets: £7.45, concessions £6.45, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

Tomorrow and Saturday

Collateral Beauty. The Maltings, Berwick. Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 8pm. When a successful New York advertising executive suffers a great tragedy, he retreats from life. While his concerned friends try desperately to reconnect with him, he seeks answers from the universe by writing letters to Love, Time and Death. Tickets: £7.45, concessions £6.45, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society: The Music of Strangers. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A delightful insight into The Silk Road Ensemble, a music project initiated by a renowned Chinese American cellist Yo Yo Ma, who has gathered together skilled international musicians from all over the world to play together, travel to concert venues and learn from each others’ mastery of their own instruments. Tickets: £7.95, concessions £6.95, BFS free. Certificate (12).

Wednesday

I, Daniel Blake. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Daniel Blake, 59, has worked as a joiner most of his life in Newcastle. Now, for the first time, he needs help from the state. He crosses paths with single mother Katie and her two young children, Daisy and Dylan. Special community screening to raise awareness and profile of food banks. Special ticket price: £4. Certificate (15).

Wednesday

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Jyn Erso, a Rebellion soldier and criminal, is about to experience her biggest challenge yet when Mon Mothma sets her on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star. With help from the Rebels, a master swordsman, and non-allied forces, Jyn will be in for something bigger than she thinks. Tickets: Premier £8.50, standard £8, concessions £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm. The guest artist is Willie McFarlane and his band. Members £5, non-members £6.50, including a buffet.

Saturday

Virtuoso Jazz Trio. St George’s United Reformed Church, Morpeth, 7pm. A return visit by popular request of the Virtuoso Jazz Trio, playing popular jazz standards by Cole Porter, Gershwin and others. Tickets £8, includes glass of wine or soft drink. Students in full-time education £2.

Saturday

10CCLO: The Best of 10CC and ELO. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Based in the North of England, 10CCLO is made up of a talented group of musicians who share a collective love and passion for the music of 10CC and ELO. 10CCLO bring their own unique approach to the music, playing full-on two-hour shows that include all of both bands’ greatest hits. Tickets: £15 to £19, concessions available.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. The Tanners, Alnwick, 8pm.

Tuesday

Royal Opera House LIVE: Il trovatore. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. International superstars Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Anita Rachvelishvili, Lianna Haroutounian and Gregory Kunde lead a superb cast of world-class singers in this Verdi classic. Il trovatore is one of the great operas of the Romantic period, a story of passion and blood, love and vengeance, disaster and murder. Tickets: premier £16, standard £15, child/student £10.

EVENTS

Throughout January

Poetry Readings. Sanderson Arcade (Piazza and Gallery Area), Morpeth. Saturdays, 11am, Wednesdays 2pm. Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth is showcasing the work of local artists this month, with some inspirational and local themes to start the new year. Ten poems, written by members of the Morpeth Poetry Recital Group, are on display.

Tonight

Joy of Jive. Felton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Classes of modern jive continue every other Thursday. Beginners are welcome and partners are not necessary.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit available half-way through, £1.50 per person. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. A programme of choral music has been planned. Singers in all sections are welcome and no audition is necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon there is the opportunity to join the craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Every Thursday at Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, at 7.30pm. £2.50 per person. Call 01289 307953.

Tomorrow

Berwick Macular Society meeting. Baptist Church Hall, Berwick, 11am to 1pm. Anyone affected by sight loss is welcome to attend. The speaker this month will be a representative from the talking newspaper. For more details, phone 07526 663821.

Tomorrow

Burns Night Supper. The Castle Inn, Bamburgh. Three-course Burns Supper, scotch broth, haggis and cranachan, with ceilidh band. Tickets: £25. To book call 01668 214616.

Tomorrow

Prize Bingo Night. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick. Eyes down at 7.30pm. Coffee, tea and biscuits. Raffle. All ages welcome.

Saturday

Wonders of Nature Watercolour workshop. Gallery 45, Felton, 10.30am to 1pm. Entry £25.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Sunday

Berwick Visual Arts: Louise Cattrell In Conversation. Granary Gallery, Berwick, 2pm. As the First Light exhibition closes at The Granary Gallery artist Louise Cattrell will be in conversation with James Lowther, head of visual art at Berwick Visual Arts. Join us for an informal conversation to find out more about Louise’s practice as a painter and printmaker and the impact that Berwick-upon-Tweed has had on her artistic career. Tickets: Free, but please book in advance as places are limited.

Wednesday

Creative Cocoon Babies and Toddlers. Alnwick Playhouse, 10am to 11.15am. Music Making with Caro Fentiman. Tickets: £4 per family (up to two adults and two children). Suitable age 0 to four years.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members are welcome and no audition is necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve your posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Until February 3

New exhibition. Gallery 45, Main Street, Felton. Wonders of Nature – Exploring The Natural World.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311 for information. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. See www.alnwickgarden.com. Admission £7.70 adults, £5.83 concs, £4.40 children, £21.50 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission £4, £3 concs, £1 children, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open weekends, 11am to 4.30pm, last admission 3.30pm. Admission £10.75 adults, £10.50 senior, £5 children, £25 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £8.80 adult, £7.90 concs, £5.20 children, £22.80 family.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: 01668 215250. It is possible to visit the wild cattle by prior arrangement. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. For details of opening times and charges visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4.70 adult, £4.20 concs, £2.80 children, £12.20 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open any reasonable time during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Eyemouth Museum: Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Telephone 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed until February.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Winter visits by arrangement. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. The castle is closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission £4 adult, £3.50 concs, £2 children, £10 family, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £6 adult, £5.30 concs, £3.60 children, £15.60 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Winter opening by request. Visitors are welcome all days and times, phone or email to pre-book. Call 01665 570382 or 07858 757339, or email info@longframlingtongardens.co.uk or see the website www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. House closed for winter. Walled garden open daily, 10am to 4pm. Garden and estate open daily, 10am to dusk. Admission £9.50 adult, £4.80 child, £23 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £5.80 adult, £5.20 concs, £3.40 children, £15 family. Hermitage: Closed. See www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: 01670 624455, Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. See www.experiencewoodhorn.com for more information.