What’s on in north Northumberland - January 19 - January 26

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight until Sunday

Spittal Variety Group 2017 Pantomime: The Pied Piper. The Maltings, Berwick, times vary. It’s panto time again – oh yes it is, and this year Spittal Variety Group has gone for one of the less commonly performed pantomimes – The Pied Piper. The production is still based on the traditional fable, but it has been updated with all the usual pantomime slapstick and commotion. Tickets are priced at £12, concessions £10.50. Please note, there are no concessions available on Friday or Saturday evenings.

Tomorrow until Thursday

Alnwick Theatre Club: Cinderella. Alnwick Playhouse, times vary. In a small village called the Wick lives a not very beautiful girl called Cinders, who dreams of one day just being happy. But with a spiteful stepmother and two very pretty, very annoying stepsisters making her life difficult, will Cinders get her happily ever after? Tickets: premier £11, standard £10, concessions £9, child/student £6.

Thursday until Saturday

Morpeth Pantomime Society: Cinderella in Pantoland. The King Edward VI High School, Morpeth. Thursday and Friday, 7pm, Saturday, 1pm and 6pm. Written by the society’s own Gordon Carr, this is a story that takes Cinders into the worlds of Jack and the Beanstalk, Aladdin and Oz. Four very wicked villains, tired of losing out to the goodies, cast a spell on Cinderella’s wedding and, even worse, ban all ‘happy ever after endings’. Tickets cost £5. They are available direct from the ticket office on 07715 858942 or online at www.morpethpantomimesociety.com

FILMS

Tonight

Sully. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. On Thursday, January 15, 2009, the world witnessed the “Miracle on the Hudson” when Captain Chesley Sullenberger, nicknamed Sully, glided his disabled plane onto the waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. However, even as Sully was being heralded by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation was unfolding that threatened to destroy his reputation and his career. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concessions £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

Sunday

The Sleeping Beauty – Bolshoi 2017. Vue Cinema, Cramlington, 3pm. On her 16th birthday, a curse by the evil Carabosse causes the beautiful Princess Aurora to fall into a deep slumber for 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince can awaken her. Tickets: adult £14.99, child (aged two to 12) £12.79, teen (aged 13 to 18) £13.29. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Bleed For This. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The story of World Champion boxer Vinny Pazienza, who makes an incredible comeback following a near fatal car accident which left him questioning whether he would even walk again. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concessions £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (15).

Tuesday and Thursday

Arrival. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team, led by expert linguist Louise Banks, is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity. Tickets: £7.45, £6.45 concessions, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Sunday

Cafe concert at Ford. Lady Waterford Hall, Ford, 3pm. The Small Hall Band will be playing a cafe concert in aid of Hospice Care North Northumberland. Cakes and coffee will be served at the interval. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Monday

Northumberland Traditional Music Session. Ship Inn, Low Newton. Contact Jack or Pam Daws on 01665 722835 for further information.

Tuesday

Buskers Night. The Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. An acoustic session of modern and traditional folk, original singer-songwriters, and group sing-a-long. All abilities and styles are welcome, and entry is free.

Wednesday

Lil’ Jimmy Reed Band with Bob Hall and Hilary Blythe. The Maltings, 7.30pm. From shot-gun shack and cottonfield to festival main stage, the prodigious talents of Lil’ Jimmy Reed have taken him a long way from the Mississippi river. One of the last surviving performers of classic Louisiana down-home blues, Lil’ Jimmy’s stinging guitar work, gritty vocals and haunting harmonica have been taking Europe by storm. Tickets: £16, concessions available.

Thursday

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm. The guest artist is Willie McFarlane and his Band. Members: £5, non-members £6.50, including a buffet.

EVENTS

Throughout January

Poetry Readings. Sanderson Arcade (Piazza and Gallery Area), Morpeth. Saturdays, 11am, Wednesdays 2pm. Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth is showcasing the work of local artists this month, with some inspirational and local themes to start the new year. Ten poems, written by members of the Morpeth Poetry Recital Group, are on display.

Today

North Northumberland Rock Garden Group. 2.15pm, meeting at the Community Club, West Street, Belford. Professor Brian Whitton, from Durham, who currently holds the national collection of corydalis, is coming to speak to the group about Corydalis, a large genus of tuberous and non-tuberous hardy plants that can make excellent pot plants. Visitors welcome, admission £3 at the door.

Tonight

Joy of Jive. Felton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Classes of modern jive continue every other Thursday. Beginners are welcome and partners are not necessary.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit available half-way through, £1.50 per person. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. A programme of choral music has been planned. Singers in all sections are welcome and no audition is necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon there is the opportunity to join the craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Every Thursday at Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, at 7.30pm. £2.50 per person. Call 01289 307953.

Saturday

Alnwick Castle Burns Night Supper. Alnwick Castle. Fans of the world famous Scottish poet Robert Burns are invited for a night of food and traditional celebrations. Guests can expect a mouth-watering six-course taster menu, including kedgeree, traditional haggis, neeps and tatties, and tasty cranachan. Tickets: £39.50 per person. For more information email events@alnwickcastle.com or call 01665 511086.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Monday

Weaving on a Peg Loom. 3 St Cuthbert’s Cottages, Cornhill-on-Tweed, 10am to 4.30pm. Learn easy weaving with a peg loom and make a beautiful mat, wall hanging or maybe a small cushion cover, with colourful plant dyed wool. Lots of colours and textures to explore. Also, if time allows, find out how to make cord using a lucet. Day tickets: £65.

Tuesday

Creative Cocoon Babies and Toddlers. Alnwick Playhouse. Visual arts and making, 10am to 11.15am, with Pippa Willits. Creative freedom is at the heart of everything we do and, for our littlest participants, we create a super special environment for them to explore. Tickets: £4 per family (up to two adults and two children). Suitable age is 0 to 4 years.

Wednesday

Fortnightly painting and drawing course. Sea View Studio, near Alnmouth, 9.30am to 12.30pm. Call Jenny on 01665 830089 for further details.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members are welcome and no audition is necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve your posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Until February 3

New exhibition. Gallery 45, Main Street, Felton. Wonders of Nature – Exploring The Natural World.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: 0300 030 3311. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. See www.alnwickgarden.com. Admission £7.70 adults, £5.83 concs, £4.40 children, £21.50 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission £4, £3 concs, £1 children, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk for events and activities.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open weekends, 11am to 4.30pm, last admission 3.30pm. Admission £10.75 adults, £10.50 senior, £5 children, £25 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £8.80 adult, £7.90 concs, £5.20 children, £22.80 family.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: 01668 215250. It is possible to visit the wild cattle by prior arrangement. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. For details of opening times and charges visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4.70 adult, £4.20 concs, £2.80 children, £12.20 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open any reasonable time during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Eyemouth Museum: Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Cornmill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Telephone 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed until February.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Winter visits by arrangement. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. The castle is closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission £4 adult, £3.50 concs, £2 children, £10 family, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £6 adult, £5.30 concs, £3.60 children, £15.60 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Winter opening by request. Visitors are welcome all days and times, phone or email to pre-book. Call 01665 570382 or 07858 757339, or email info@longframlingtongardens.co.uk or see the website www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. House closed for winter. Walled garden open daily, 10am to 4pm. Garden and estate open daily, 10am to dusk. Admission £9.50 adult, £4.80 child, £23 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £5.80 adult, £5.20 concs, £3.40 children, £15 family. Hermitage: Closed. See www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: 01670 624455, Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. See www.experiencewoodhorn.com for more information.