What’s on in north Northumberland - January 12 - January 19

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tuesday until Thursday

Spittal Variety Group 2017 Pantomime: The Pied Piper. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.15pm. It’s panto time again – Oh yes it is, and this year Spittal Variety Group has gone for a less commonly performed pantomime – The Pied Piper. The production is still based on the traditional fable, but it has been updated with all the usual pantomime slapstick and commotion. Tickets are priced at £12, concessions £10.50. Please note, there are no concessions available on Friday or Saturday evenings.

filmS

Tonight

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Maltings, Berwick. Times vary, check the website for full details. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Tickets: £7.45, concessions £6.45, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

Tonight

Allied. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. In 1942, an intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French Resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. When they reunite in London, their relationship is tested by the pressures of war. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concessions £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (15).

Tomorrow

Snowden. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The NSA’s illegal surveillance techniques are leaked to the public by one of the agency’s employees, Edward Snowden, in the form of thousands of classified documents distributed to the press. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concessions £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (TBC).

Tomorrow and Saturday

Moana. The Maltings, Berwick. 6pm Friday, 2pm Saturday. Animation. A young woman uses her navigational talents to set sail for a fabled island. Joining her on the adventure is her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui. Tickets: £7.45, £6.45 concessions, child £4.45 (16 and under), baby free (two and under). Certificate (PG).

Tomorrow and Saturday

Sully. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. On Thursday, January 15, 2009, the world witnessed the “Miracle on the Hudson” when Captain Chesley Sullenberger, nicknamed Sully, glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 people on board. Tickets: £7.45, £6.45 concessions, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

Saturday

The Eagle Huntress. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The Eagle Huntress is a spellbinding documentary following Aisholpan, a 13-year-old girl, as she trains to become the first girl in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concessions £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (U).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Morpeth Music Society welcomes Tasmin Little and Martin Roscoe. Morpeth Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Tasmin Little is an international superstar and is likely to attract an audience from all over the North East. Martin Roscoe is a most accomplished pianist of vast experience. Entrance is free for those aged 18 or under. Single adult tickets, priced at £14, may be purchased from Morpeth Tourist Information Centre in The Chantry, or from music society secretary Mrs A Cunningham on 01670 513369. They are also available on the night at the door.

Saturday

Hartley Pit Disaster Memorial Concert. New Hartley Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. January 14 brings the annual memorial concert of the Hartley Pit disaster, presented by local folk group Beeswing. The concert also features Northumberland’s own VoiceMale choir, along with Chris Harrison, as special guests. The concert is in memory of the disaster, which took place on January 16, 1862, when almost every working man and boy in the village lost their lives. Tickets £5. Contact Dave on 07967 198430 or email bridfolk@gmail.com, or Keith on 0191 237 3152, to book a ticket. Alternatively, you can buy tickets from the Hall.

Saturday

David Murray’s Great Piano Show. Elsdon Avenue Church, Seaton Delaval, 7.30pm. The concert features a number of David’s pupils, from the beginner to the virtuoso, but concentrates more on the latter. That said, organisers say you will be enchanted by everyone who plays. Tickets cost £4 at www.elsdonavenuechurch.org.uk or call 0191 237 6116.

Tuesday

Rag Bag Morris Dancing. Allanton Village Hall, Allanton, 7pm to 9pm. Meet every Tuesday. We practise new dances and music. New dancers and musicians are always welcome to join us.

Wednesday

Northumbrian Music Evening. The Fleece Inn, Alnwick, 8pm. All are welcome to come and play.

EVENTS

Throughout January

Poetry Readings. Sanderson Arcade (Piazza and Gallery Area), Morpeth. Saturday’s 11am, Wednesdays 2pm. Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth is showcasing the work of local artists this month, with some inspirational and local themes to start the New Year. Ten poems, written by members of the Morpeth Poetry Recital Group, are on display.

Tonight

Aln Valley Railway Meeting. Old Waiting Room, Alnwick Station, 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Ed Orwin will present Blyth and Tyne Part 2: Newsham to Newbiggin and Morpeth, the second part of Ed’s quartet of talks on the Blyth and Tyne line. Visitors, members and their guests are welcome for a small donation towards the cost of meetings. Refreshments available from 7pm.

Tonight

Joy of Jive. Felton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Classes of modern jive continue every other Thursday. Beginners are welcome and partners are not necessary.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit available half way through, £1.50 per person. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. A programme of choral music has been planned. Singers in all sections are welcome and no audition is necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon there is the opportunity to join the craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Every Thursday at Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, at 7.30pm. £2.50 per person. Call 01289 307953.

Saturday

Fourum coffee morning. Crookham Village Hall, 10am to noon. The Fourum is the local newsletter of the parishes of Branxton and Ford and is produced by a team of volunteers. Printing costs have doubled in the past year and the Friends of the FOURUM are holding a coffee morning to raise funds to support it. The fund-raising event will include a raffle, produce stall, book stall and Find the Joker. It is also an opportunity to tell the friends how you think the Fourum can be improved. The £1 entry includes a cup of coffee and biscuits.

Sunday

Ayton and District Churches, 150th Anniversary Service. Ayton Church, 11am. The preacher will be the Very Rev Dr Angus Morrison, former Moderator of the Church of Scotland, and the service will be followed by a buffet lunch.

Monday

Northumberland Wildlife Trust Events: Discovering the Birds of Druridge Bay, 10am to 4pm. Blow away your ‘Blue Monday’ woes and join local bird expert Tom Cadwallender on a 10km guided walk from Cresswell Pond to Hauxley Nature Reserve to identify the many different birds that can be found along the fabulous Druridge Bay coastline. It is a Dynamic Druridge event. Please book places online in advance at www.nwt.org.uk/whats-on

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members are welcome and no audition is necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve your posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Until February 3

New exhibition. Gallery 45, Main Street, Felton. Wonders of Nature – Exploring The Natural World.

WALKS

Sunday

Alnwick Ramblers. 10.30am. This weekend there is a moderate 8.5-mile Craster to Beadnell linear walk along the coastal path. Meet at Craster car park. Parking charges are £2 for the day. The bus returns from Beadnell at 4.15pm.

Attractions

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: 0300 030 3311. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. See www.alnwickgarden.com. Admission £7.70 adults, £5.83 concs, £4.40 children, £21.50 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission £4, £3 concs, £1 children, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open weekends, 11am to 4.30pm, last admission 3.30pm. Admission £10.75 adults, £10.50 senior, £5 children, £25 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £8.80 adult, £7.90 concs, £5.20 children, £22.80 family.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: 01668 215250. It is possible to visit the wild cattle by prior arrangement. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. For details of opening times and charges visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4.70 adult, £4.20 concs, £2.80 children, £12.20 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open any reasonable time during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Eyemouth Museum: Closed for the winter.

Heatherslaw Cornmill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Telephone 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed until February.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Winter visits by arrangement. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. The castle is closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission £4 adult, £3.50 concs, £2 children, £10 family, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £6 adult, £5.30 concs, £3.60 children, £15.60 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Autumn/winter opening by request. Welcome all days and times, phone or email to pre-book. 01665 570382 or 07858 757339. Email: info@longframlingtongardens.co.uk or see www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. House closed for winter. Walled garden open daily, 10am to 4pm. Garden and estate open daily, 10am to dusk. Admission £9.50 adult, £4.80 child, £23 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £5.80 adult, £5.20 concs, £3.40 children, £15 family. Hermitage: Closed. See www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: 01670 624455, Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. See www.experiencewoodhorn.com for more information.