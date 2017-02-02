What’s on in north Northumberland - February 2 - February 9

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight

National Theatre LIVE: Amadeus. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones, NT Live: The Comedy of Errors) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre, with orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia. Tickets: premier £16.50, standard £15.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Saturday

Berwick Broadcasting Corporation: The Golden Age of Wireless. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. The Berwick Broadcasting Corporation returns with its long overdue, third ‘one-off special’. Join the cast for high drama, romance, inappropriate radio commercials, comedy and music from the hit parade. Tickets: £5.

FILMS

Tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday

La La Land. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. The story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. With modern day Los Angeles as the backdrop, this musical about everyday life explores what is more important, a once-in-a-lifetime love or the spotlight. Tickets: £7.45, concs £6.45, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (12A).

Saturday

A United Kingdom. Seahouses Hub, 6pm. The film is set in 1948 and tells the true story of Seretse Khama, the King of Bechuanaland (now Botswana), and Ruth Williams, the British woman he intends to marry. The couple face fierce opposition at a time of political upheaval and apartheid. Tickets from the Hub office on 01665 721868. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Allied. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. On a mission to assassinate the German Ambassador in Casablanca, two operatives must convince everyone of their true feelings as a married couple, while in the background, they need to make the necessary preparations for a critical soirée. Tickets: £7.45, concs £6.45, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (15).

Saturday

Monster Trucks. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp, a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from scrapped cars. After an accident at an oil-drilling site displaces a strange, subterranean creature with a taste for speed, Tripp may have found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (PG).

Saturday and Tuesday

The Birth of a Nation. The Maltings, Berwick, (2pm Saturday, 7.30pm Tuesday). Based on the true story of Nat Turner, an enslaved man who led a slave rebellion in Southampton County. Nat Turner is a Baptist preacher who lives on a Virginia plantation owned by Samuel Turner. With rumours of insurrection in the air, a cleric convinces Samuel that Nate should sermonise to other slaves, quelling any notions of an uprising. Tickets: £7.45, concs £6.45, child £4.45 (16 and under). Certificate (15).

Tuesday

Life, Animated. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. A coming of age story about a boy and his family who overcame great challenges by turning Disney animated movies into a language to express love, loss, kinship and brotherhood. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (PG).

Thursday

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Jyn Erso, a Rebellion soldier and criminal, is about to experience her biggest challenge yet when Mon Mothma sets her on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star. Tickets: premier £8.50, standard £8, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50. Certificate (12A).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tomorrow

Limehouse Lizzy. Alnwick Playhouse, 8pm. Limehouse Lizzy keeps the spirit of rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive, well and dominating stages worldwide. The band has also added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist and world renowned solo artist Gary Moore. Tickets: premier £18.50, standard £17.50.

Saturday

Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette. Alnwick Playhouse, 5.55pm. This production, by director Bartlett Sher, has already won acclaim for its vivid 18th-century milieu and stunning costumes during runs at Salzburg and La Scala. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the sumptuous score. Tickets: premier £21, standard £20, concs £19, child/student £10, friends £18.

Monday

Folk Night. Blue Bell Hotel, Belford. About 25 musicians. All welcome, no charge.

Tuesday

Pupils of The Yehudi Menuhin School. The Maltings, Berwick, 7pm. The Yehudi Menuhin School is delighted to add The Maltings to its annual concert tour of Scotland. Talented young musicians from the world-famous specialist music school will perform a rogramme of piano solos and other chamber music. Tickets: £12.50, concs £10 for disability, student, unemployed, over 60s £11, under 16s free.

Wednesday

Royal Opera House LIVE: Woolf Works. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.15pm. The pioneering literary work of Virginia Woolf is the inspiration for multi-award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor‘s triptych for The Royal Ballet. Tickets: premier £16, standard £15, child/student £10.

EVENTS

Today

World Wide Wrestling League. Jubilee Centre, Berwick. Doors open 6.30pm. The World Wide Wrestling League Heavyweight Champion Nathan Reynolds and Women’s Champion Sara are returning to Berwick to defend their titles. Tickets: £13, concs £11, family of four £37, available at www.W3Lwrestling.com, the Jubilee Centre and Grieves.

Today and tomorrow

Exhibition. Gallery 45, Main Street, Felton. Wonders of Nature – Exploring The Natural World.

Tonight

Joy of Jive. Felton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Classes of modern jive every other Thursday. Beginners welcome, partners are not necessary.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit half-way through, £1.50 per person. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. A programme of choral music has been planned. Singers in all sections are welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Every Thursday at Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, at 7.30pm. £2.50 per person. Call 01289 307953.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday until March 3

Purely Pastels – Land and Sea by Fiona Carvell. Gallry 45, Felton. The first exhibition of Fiona’s work of 2017. A pastel specialist and Unison Colour Associate Artist, Fiona depicts a range of landscapes from the Highlands of Scotland and beaches of Northumberland to the riverbanks of County Durham and sunrises over Lindisfarne.

Saturday until June 4

Brick Dinos. Woodhorn Museum, Ashington. Combining favourite childhood topics of dinosaurs and LEGO, Brick Dinos will delight visitors of all ages as they come face to face with a Jurassic world in miniature. The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, from 10am to 4pm.

Sunday

Gary Dunn’s Magic Show. The Jubilee Social Club, Highcliffe, 4pm to 6pm. Tickets: Adults £3, children £1, available from The Jubilee Social Club and SureStart.

Sunday

North East of England and Scottish Borders Begonia Society. Village Annex at Dinnington Village, 2pm to 4pm. The aim is to pass on information regarding the growing of these beautiful plants that will flower for four months at least. This month’s theme is starting off tubers and sowing seed.

Tuesday

Creative Cocoon Babies and Toddlers. Alnwick Playhouse, 10am to 11.15am. Sensory Storytime with Helen Ellis. Tickets: £4 family (two adults and two children). Suitable age 0 to four.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

WALKS

Sunday

Alnwick Ramblers. Felton Circular. Meet North end of the village, 10.30am. If weather is inclement, check with leader Dereck Gander on 01670 787443.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311 for information. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. See www.alnwickgarden.com. Admission £7.70 adults, £5.83 concs, £4.40 children, £21.50 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission £4, £3 concs, £1 children, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open weekends, 11am to 4.30pm, last admission 3.30pm. Admission £10.75 adults, £10.50 senior, £5 children, £25 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £8.80 adult, £7.90 concs, £5.20 children, £22.80 family.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: 01668 215250. Visit by prior arrangement. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. For details and charges visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4.70 adult, £4.20 concs, £2.80 children, £12.20 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Eyemouth Museum: Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Telephone 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed until February.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Winter visits by arrangement. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. The castle is closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission £4 adult, £3.50 concs, £2 children, £10 family, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £6 adult, £5.30 concs, £3.60 children, £15.60 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Winter opening by request. Call 01665 570382 or 07858 757339 or email info@longframlingtongardens.co.uk or see www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. House closed for winter. Walled garden open daily, 10am to 4pm. Garden and estate open daily, 10am to dusk. Admission £9.50 adult, £4.80 child, £23 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £5.80 adult, £5.20 concs, £3.40 children, £15 family. Hermitage: Closed. See www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.