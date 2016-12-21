What’s on in north Northumberland - December 22 - December 29

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

Stage/Theatre

Until December 30

Sleeping Beauty Pantomime. The Maltings, Berwick. Times vary, please check Maltings website. Following the sell-out success of last year’s Little Red Riding Hood, The Maltings Panto is again written and directed by Wendy Payn and produced by the Maltings team. Tickets: Off Peak: Stalls £15.50 (concs £13), circle £17.50, box seat £20, family ticket £50 (four stalls tickets, minimum two children). Peak: Stalls £17.50 (concs £15), circle £19.50, box seat £22, family ticket £60.

Tonight

The Suggestibles’ Impro Panto. Alnwick Playhouse, 8pm. It’s a panto, but not as we know it. There’s no script, no score and no kids. Be warned, The Suggestibles put the X into Xmas. Tickets: premier £17.50, standard £16.50. Age 18+.

FILMS

Tomorrow

It’s A Wonderful Life. The Maltings, Berwick, 4.30pm. Get in the mood for the holidays with the greatest Christmas film of them all. The screening of this classic of all the Christmas film classics has become a bit of a holiday tradition in recent years here at The Maltings. The screening will take place in the Henry Travers Studio, which was named in honour of Berwick resident, Henry Travers (1874–1965), who plays the angel, “Clarence”, in the film. Tickets: £6.45/£5.45 concs, child £3.45 (16 & under), baby free (2 & under). Certificate: (U).

Tomorrow

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. Tickets: premier £7.80, standard £7.50, conc £7, child/student £5.50, friends £6.75. Certificate (12A).

Saturday

Sing-aLong Frozen. The Maltings, Berwick, 3.30pm. Your chance to Let It Go and sing-a-long to Disney's modern classic! Tickets: £6.45 / £5.45 concs, child £3.45 (16 & under), baby free (2 & under). Certificate (PG).

Live Music/Dance

Tonight

Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club. Guest artist: Marian Anderson and her band. Glendale Hall, Wooler 7.30-11pm. Members £5, visitors £6.50 (Include buffet).

Tonight

Evening of Family Music and Carol Singing. Swinton Church, 7pm. Refreshments available.

Tuesday

Buskers Night. Craster Arms, Beadnell, 8pm. An acoustic session of modern & traditional folk, original singer-songwriters and group sing-along. All abilities and styles welcome and entry is free.

Wednesday

Winter Concert of Seasonal Traditional Music from Northumberland and beyond, with Andy and Margaret Watchorn. The Village Hall, Holy Island. 7pm. Pay on the door: £7.50 (accompanied children under 12 free).

EVENTS

Tonight

Joy of Jive. Felton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Classes of modern jive continue every other Thursday. Beginners welcome and partners not necessary.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1pm. A two-hour session, with tea and a biscuit half way through, £1.50 per person. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. A programme of choral music has been planned. Singers in all sections welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. A free drop-in to meet friends over refreshments, play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet, and in the afternoon join the craft group.

Every Thursday

Learn to dance ballroom and Latin. Every Thursday at Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, at 7.30pm. £2.50 per person. Call 01289 307953.

Saturday

The Bairn in the Barn, The Christmas Story. Foulden Church, 4.30pm.

Saturday

Instant Nativity for all the family. St John’s Church, Spittal, 3pm. Come dressed as your favourite nativity character for an all-age re-telling of the Christmas story.

Every Saturday

Modern and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Entry £3, includes refreshments.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve your posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Until January 2

Skating Rink. Alnwick Garden, 10am to 4pm. The Alnwick Garden will come alive with fun and laughter with its own skating rink. Tickets: £8.50.

Attractions

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: 0300 030 3311. For opening times and details visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Closed for winter.

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. See www.alnwickgarden.com. Admission £7.70 adults, £5.83 concs, £4.40 children, £21.50 family.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Admission £4, £3 concs, £1 children, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open weekends, 11am to 4.30pm, last admission 3.30pm. Admission £10.75 adults, £10.50 senior, £5 children, £25 family.

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 5pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £8.80 adult, £7.90 concs, £5.20 children, £22.80 family.

Berwick Barracks. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Castle. Closed for winter.

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: 01668 215250. It is possible to visit the wild cattle by prior arrangement. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside House, Gardens and Estate: 01669 620333. For details of opening times and charges visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4.70 adult, £4.20 concs, £2.80 children, £12.20 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open any reasonable time during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Closed for winter.

Eyemouth Museum: Closed for the winter.

Heatherslaw Cornmill. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Closed for winter.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Closed for winter.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Telephone 01665 510027. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Closed until February.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Winter visits by arrangement. See www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/lady-waterford-hall

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. The castle is closed for restoration. The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop remain open daily. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lindisfarne-castle

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission £4 adult, £3.50 concs, £2 children, £10 family, under fives free. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £6 adult, £5.30 concs, £3.60 children, £15.60 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Autumn/winter opening by request. Welcome all days and times, phone or email to pre-book. 01665 570382 or 07858 757339. Email: info@longframlingtongardens.co.uk or see www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm, or dusk, whichever is earlier. Admission: £2 adult, 50p children, £1.50 concs or groups.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, last entry 3.30pm. Free admission.

Wallington: 01670 773600. House closed for winter. Walled garden open daily, 10am to 4pm. Garden and estate open daily, 10am to dusk. Admission £9.50 adult, £4.80 child, £23 family. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open weekends, 10am to 4pm. Admission £5.80 adult, £5.20 concs, £3.40 children, £15 family. Hermitage: Closed. See www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage

Woodhorn Museum and Archives, Ashington: 01670 624455, Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, Ashington: Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives: Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. See www.experiencewoodhorn.com for more information.