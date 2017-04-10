What a treat! First Alnmouth Food Fest proves to be a recipe for success

Huge crowds, glorious weather and tasty local produce were all on the menu at the first Alnmouth Food Fest, with the inaugural event proving to be a recipe for success.

Sunday’s showcase, which celebrated the wealth of wonderful foods from local artisan producers, attracted more than 1,250 visitors to the seaside village.

Susan Green, from Proof of the Pudding, at Alnmouth Food Fest. Picture by Terry Collinson

Such was the success of the event, many of the stallholders inside the Hindmarsh Hall sold out of goods, while some brought in extra supplies to cope with demand.

Outside, street-food stalls by the hall and at the Old School Gallery were exceptionally busy.

Eggs decorated by children from Hipsburn Primary School were on display in the hall and much admired, and the proud winners in each class were awarded a chocolate Easter egg, donated by Morrisons, in Alnwick.

Alnmouth’s shops, cafés and restaurants joined in to give locals and visitors a real foodie experience in the village.

Street food from Mivesi at Alnmouth Food Fest. Picture by Terry Collinson

Local producers and businesses taing part included Alnwick-based Proof of the Pudding and Mivesi.

The free festival helped raise much-needed money for the Hindmarsh Hall Repair Fund and organisers have said that the event will return.

Martha Hitchcock, who led the festival organising group, said: “Alnmouth was buzzing all day on Sunday as the crowds enjoyed the village’s first Food Fest.

“The village and its visitors had a really great day and we will certainly be doing it again next year.

Queues for street food at Alnmouth Food Fest. Picture by Terry Collinson

“We raised much-needed funds for the Hindmarsh Hall Repair Fund thanks to the stallholders and the generous support of our sponsors.

“An annual Food Fest is now firmly on the Alnmouth calendar of events.”

The festival was staged by Alnmouth Parish Council and sponsored by Alnwick’s prize-winning butchers, Turnbull’s.

The event was held just a couple of months before the popular Alnmouth Arts Festival, which this year is on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18. For details, visit www.alnmouthartsfestival.co.uk

Some of the competitors and winners from Hipsburn Primary School who tookpart in the Easter egg competition at Alnmouth Food Fest. Picture by Terry Collinson