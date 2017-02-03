Wedding fair takes place this weekend

A major wedding fair is to be held in Northumberland this weekend, providing an opportunity for couples planning their big day to meet local wedding suppliers under one roof.

The event is being organised by Northumberland County Council and Active Northumberland with the aim of providing a further boost to the county’s already booming wedding economy.

The wedding fair will take place on Sunday, between 11am and 3pm at Ponteland Leisure Centre. It is free to enter and there will be ample free parking available.

More than 70 North East-based wedding specialists have signed up to attend the fair and showcase their products and services.

Among the line-up are jewellers, wedding outfitters, florists, wedding venues, photographers, beauticians, music and entertainment companies and catering and cake makers.

For more information, visit northumberland.gov.uk/weddingfair or contact 01665 602870.

Statistics show that around 60 per cent of couples who are getting married in Northumberland are actually coming from outside of the county and weddings bring in up to £30million to the county’s economy each year.