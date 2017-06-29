Weather warning issued for Northumberland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and possible flooding in Northumberland.

The warning is in place until 8pm tonight.

The Met Office says: “Persistent and at times heavy rain will affect the area through much of Thursday, though it will gradually ease from the south during the day. There is likely to be a lot of standing water on roads, as well as a low risk of some local flooding.”

At Letham Shank weather station in Berwick, 22.7mm of rain had been recorded by 9.30am, making it the wettest day of the year.