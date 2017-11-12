We will remember them - Alnwick pays its respects

Hundreds of people turned out in Alnwick today to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in service of their country.

They lined the streets and gathered at the war memorial as the town paid tribute on Remembrance Sunday.

Dignitaries pay their respects at Alnwick. Picture by Steve Miller

A service was held in St Paul’s Church this afternoon.

After the service, the parade marched to the war memorial via Green Batt, Hotspur Street and Bondgate Without for a ceremony, which included prayers, the laying of wreaths and The Last Post.

The standards in the parade. Picture by Steve Miller

Veterans march proudly. Picture by Steve Miller