‘We want to create a world-class hub’

The company behind a controversial scheme for a new cycle hub in Tynemouth has responded to objectors, saying the world-class facility would put the area on the cycling map.

Northern Property Group has submitted a planning application to North Tyneside Council to build leisure facilities for cyclists, including a rooftop garden, viewing terrace and a shop, at the Spanish Battery.

The proposal has attracted fierce objection, with a petition signed by more than 3,000 opponents.

The development would be close to the grade II-listed Watch House Museum and the Old Coastguard Cottages, and those against the project fear it would disturb the tranquility of the area, cause traffic problems and harm wildlife.

But project director Josh Boyle has responded to some of the criticism, saying: “We want to deliver a cycle hub to put Tynemouth on the cycle map. The hub will contain facilities hugely needed in Tynemouth, such as showers, changing facilities, bike workshops and service stations.

“From the outset, we have engaged with the public and adapted the plans after listening to the concerns raised, recently confirming that the opening hours would be reduced – a significant change.

“We have held our own petition, with more than 1,700 signatures who support the development. Supporting comments have also been made on the planning portal.

“We are looking at how we can address other concerns, while still providing a world-class cycling hub for all to enjoy.”