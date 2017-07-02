‘We’ll treasure our special day’

It all started five years ago, when Simon Doherty and Heather Taylor met in their favourite pub – The Tanners Arms, in Alnwick.

They began dating a short time later and, on Christmas Day 2013, Simon popped the question. Heather said yes!

The newly-weds.

So began the excitement of preparing their wedding. But little did they know that their special day would go down in history.

For when the couple tied the knot on Saturday, June 3, they became the first people to be wed at Alnwick’s Northumberland Hall, which has recently undergone a full internal refurbishment.

Heather, 34, said: “We had a magical day. When I took my first steps down the aisle, on my father’s arm, I was blown away by how gorgeous it all was.

“All of our family and friends thought the venue was absolutely stunning. This was a day we will all treasure for many years to come.”

Heather walks down the aisle with father Will.

Among those to help the couple celebrate their big day were their children, Michael, Matthew and Joey.

Michael has described it as ‘one of the happiest days of my life’, while Matthew added that the occasion was great.

To make the day even more special, the couple were able to call upon the help of many close friends. This included photographer Tony Davison, from Alnwick, who has recently started in the industry.

Heather said: “I would like to give a big shout out to Tony. He is a dear friend and he is finding his feet after starting to do this and he did a fantastic job.”

The musical entertainment was provided by more close friends; a three-piece band, consisting of Ally Lee (guitar); Dave Coates (bass); and Dave Quince (drums), plus DJs Mark Warren and Simon Greener.

Simon, 41, works at Alnwick’s Barter Books and Brian Scott, head chef at the iconic second-hand bookshop, provided the catering.

The groom hired his suit from Alan Jackman Men’s Formal Wear Hire, Walkergate, Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the bride shone in her dress from Kathryn Trueman Bridal in Morpeth, while her hair was done by Becca from Bex Hair and Beauty Boutique, in Alnwick.

Keeping things local, the cake was made by The Farm Bakery Shop, in Amble, while the hall – built in 1826 by the third Duke of Northumberland – was ‘beautifully dressed’ by Simply Bows and Chair Cover and Simply Flowers.

The newly-weds are waiting until 18-month-old Joey is older before they have a ‘belated honeymoon’.

To book the hall for your big day, call 01670 602870.

