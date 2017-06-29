WATCH: Youngsters’ musical showcase at The Alnwick Garden

Schools from across north Northumberland have joined together for a musical extravaganza at The Alnwick Garden today.

Musical Roots, a collaboration between the Garden and Music Partnership North, has featured pupils from Longhoughton, Felton, Branton, Ellingham, Seahouses, Swarland, Shilbottle plus Alnwick’s St Michael’s, St Paul’s, Swansfield Park and Barndale House schools as well as a performance by the Duchess’s Community High School Ceilidh Band.

Seahouses school pupils at the musical celebration of talent at Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman

Richard Johnstone, of Music Partnership North, said: “Music Partnership North is committed to enriching the lives of all children and young people through engagement and participation in quality music activities, enabling progression to excellence through a variety of musical pathways.”

Felton school pupils at the musical celebration of talent at Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman

Ellingham school pupils at the musical celebration of talent at Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman