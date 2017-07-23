Watch this amazing musical tribute to retiring Northumberland deputy head

​When Mary-Rose Blythe decided to retire as deputy head at Holy Trinity First School in Berwick after 23 years, the staff decided to do something special for her.

So they plotted a musical tribute, but to keep it a surprise, they could only film when she was out of school at meetings so it took three months to complete and this is the result.

The staff did the lot from rewriting the lyrics, recording the soundtrack to editing the video.

Headteacher Dawn Groves said: “Mrs Blythe has given so much of herself to our school that we wanted to show her how much she means to us all.

“The film contains loads of references to the things she is known for in school, including playing steel pans, sleepovers in a tent, eating lots of bananas and being obsessed with the amount of tea-towels we get through.

“It was a real labour of love and took hours to make but I think everyone has enjoyed watching it.”