WATCH: Take a look at new adventure golf course at The Alnwick Garden

A new 13-hole adventure golf course has opened today at The Alnwick Garden.

The attraction, called The Forgotten Garden, is inspired by nature and props include a walk-through hornets’ nest, toadstools, wooden bridge and a giant worm.

The new adventure golf course at The Alnwick Garden.

The themed course offers a challenging but fun experience for young and old alike.

It is located adjacent to the existing garden shop and information centre and close to the Stuart Halbert Drop-in Centre.

The course has been created by using onsite materials, including natural rocks, old stone and wood, and is built around existing trees.

While the course is now open to the public, the official opening won’t be staged until next month, ahead of the school summer holidays.

The new adventure golf course at The Alnwick Garden.

Entry to the course is £4.80 adults, £3.80 children or £17 family. The cost is reduced if a Garden ticket is also purchased, while Friends of The Alnwick Garden also receive discounted entry.