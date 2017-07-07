WATCH: St Michael’s pupils show they’ve got the Pop Swagger

Youngsters from Alnwick’s St Michael’s C of E Primary School wowed the audience last night with a concert of music from a three-day workshop with PopUK at St Michael’s Church.

Pupils from Reception to Year 5 took part in the event, which saw them sing seven different songs, including a medley, after learning words and actions with Ellyn Oliver from PopUK.

The youngsters received a standing ovation at the end of the concert, which was testament to the hard work they put in.

The project was funded by the Friends of St Michael’s School.