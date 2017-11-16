WATCH: Red Row First School

Here's a video of the new starters at Red Row First School singing a song.

Our photographer Jane Coltman is visiting schools in north Northumberland to take pictures of the pupils who started their school journeys in September.

Reception class pupils at Red Row First School, with Yasemin Mills and Alison Tordoff. Picture by Jane Coltman

There are more photos of the new children at Red Row First School in this week's Gazette.

You can buy copies of the photos by scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking on the Buy a Photo link.