WATCH: Former Alnwick student pranked by the Impractical Jokers

Innocently wandering around Universal Studios in America, a former Alnwick dance student was suddenly approached by a man saying he’d lost his wife.

But little did Dan Hope know that it was a wind-up and he was secretly being filmed for hidden camera prank show, Impractical Jokers.

Dan Hope (wearing glasses) and James Revell were approached by Sal Vulcano, as part of filming for Impractical Jokers.

The programme follows Brian Q Quinn, James Murr Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano, who challenge one another to do ridiculous dares in public.

And for Dan, 26, and James Revell – who live in London and were on holiday at the time – they unknowingly became the butt of one of the team’s jokes.

The recently-aired clip shows the pair being approached by Sal, who tells the lads that he has lost his wife, to which Dan innocently replies: ‘Oh no, did she die?’

The presenter laughs and says that he can’t find her. Spurred on by the other Impractical Jokers cast, Sal tells the pair that his wife has diabetes, her tongue doesn’t fit in her mouth, she goes into a cocoon state if she is fed after midnight, creates offspring if she gets wet and is actually singer-songwriter Macy Gray.

Amid a combination of confusion and laughter, Dan and James reply by saying they haven’t seen her.

After discovering the truth, Dan wrote on Facebook: ‘As if we were just wandering round Universal and then we end up on Impractical Jokers. They cut out the part where we all sang Macy Gray and they had to subtitle me.’