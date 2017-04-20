WATCH: Easter pilgrims cross Holy Island causeway

Christians throughout Northumberland celebrated Easter with a number of Walks of Witness on Good Friday.

During Holy Week, walkers took part in the Northern Cross annual pilgrimage, which culminated in a walk across the causeway to Holy Island.

The cross is erected at the end of the Good Friday Walk of Witness in Seahouses. Picture by Michael Smith

In Seahouses, the Farne Churches Together Procession of Witness started at St Paul’s Church, North Sunderland, and called at St Aidan’s RC Church and Seahouses Methodist Church, before the large wooden cross was erected overlooking the sea for an ecumenical service.

In Rothbury, about 100 people joined the Walk of Witness, which started at St Agnes RC Church and passed through the village to All Saints Church and ended at the United Reformed Church.

Crowds also took part in a Procession of Witness in Alnmouth, which left from the Friary; an ecumenical Walk of Witness from Longframlington Reformed United Church to the village centre; and Walking with the Cross from St Peter’s Church, Craster, to Holy Trinity, Embleton, and on to St Mary’s at Newton.

In Alnwick, an ecumenical service was held in the Market Place.

The Good Friday Procession of Witness in Alnmouth. Picture by Terry Collinson

Inclement weather descended as Rev Paul Scott lead Christians Together in Alnwick for a short service of readings and reflections. Picture by Catherine Davies van Zoen

Christians set off on the annual Good Friday pilgrimage across the causeway to Holy Island. Picture by Laine Baker