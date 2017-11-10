WATCH: Duke opens new housing development

The Duke of Northumberland spoke about how a variety of housing types can support vibrant village communities as he opened the new Riverside development in Lesbury this week.

The event on Tuesday was attended by residents, Estate staff, parish councillors and representatives of the local contractors who helped to build the new scheme. All were thanked by the Duke for their contribution to the project.

The new Riverside housing development in Lesbury. Picture by Jane Coltman

The main aim was to create modern, manageable accommodation of a smaller size, and yet a high standard, to provide older residents with the option to downsize should they so wish.

