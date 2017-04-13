WATCH: Dazzling daffodils and brilliant baking at Alnwick Spring Show

Fine displays of fabulous flowers and tasty culinary treats helped to make this year’s Alnwick Spring Show a success, with one of the judges describing the event as special and super.

The annual feast of dazzling daffodils, tremendous tulips and brilliant baking was staged on Saturday at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre.

Show chairman David Parker with his beautiful basket display at Alnwick Spring Show. Picture by Jane Coltman

Exhibitors from all over the region, and further afield, submitted an array of high-class entries, while show-goers packed into the venue to catch a glimpse of the exhibits.

The event is a much-loved fixture in the town’s calendar and last weekend’s show demonstrated just why it has become so popular over the last 11 years.

Show coordinator Gill Starkey said: “We were very pleased with how the show went. Everything went very smoothly, we had lots of visitors and the entries were of an excellent standard.

“The standard of the daffodils continues to grow and grow and we attract a very high standard of grower, with people coming from Darlington, Gateshead and Oxford.”

Coral Turnbull proved she could make a winning gingerbread at Alnwick Spring Show. Picture by Jane Coltman

Saturday’s show featured floral art, cookery, sugarcraft, daffodil, tulip and spring-flower classes, as well as children’s sections. There was also a novice daffodil section, attracting an array of new growers.

Gill thanked everyone who supported the show, including the Beaver and Cub groups from Alnwick, who encouraged their members to enter a range of entries.

Show judges were Rae Beckwith, Rita Braithwaite, Keith Eyre, Margaret Onions and Melanie Collins.

Following the event, Rae wrote to the show committee to praise the quality of the 2017 event.

Margaret Smith from Broomhill had a winning time at Alnwick Spring Show. Picture by Jane Coltman

Describing the show as super, he wrote: ‘In its 11th year, Alnwick Spring Show continues to maintain its own high standards. The exhibits in each section were a credit to all who made this show such a special event.

‘The friendly chat and friendships built up over the years make Alnwick a very special show to attend. Good luck for the future and on behalf of all who attended a big thank you.’

Rosettes and special awards were presented by Mayor of Alnwick Coun Alan Symmonds.

The Pottergate Pantry, based at Alnwick’s Pottergate Centre, provided refreshments during the day.

Trophies

Floral Art Shield, best floral art exhibit: Linda Thompson. Miniature and Choice Bulbs voucher, best novice daffodil entry: June Drage. The Alnwick Spring Show Cup, best daffodil bloom: Jeff Smith. Daffodil Society Bronze Medal & Diploma: Jeff Smith. RA Scamp voucher, best daffodil bloom: Morris Robinson. The Duchess of Northumberland Tulip Championship Class: David Parker. Best exhibit in amateur classes 37 to 45: Gill Starkey. Bst cookery exhibit: Coral Turnbull. Most points in cookery classes 53 to 73: Pat Dodd. Most points in children’s cookery, age 10 & under: Finlay Allan. Most points in children’s cookery, age 11 to 16: Daniel Hardy. Floral Art

Open: 1 Elizabeth Davidson; 2 Vera Murphy; 3 Linda Thompson. Amateur: 1 Linda Thompson; 2 Frances Coo; 3 Grace Aynsley. Beginner: 1 Dorothy Luke.

Restricted Residence

Novice daffodil, Jersey Roundabout: 1 Shaun Hackett; 2 Jan Brunt; 3 Joan Dixon. Novice daffodil, Martinette: 1 June Drage; 2 Des Barker; 3 Shaun Hackett. Three daffodils, yellow: 1 Jeff Smith; 2 Dave Bonser; 3 Gill Starkey. Three daffodils, orange or red corona: 1 Jeff Smith; 2 Gill Starkey; 3 Ron Thompson. White daffodil: 1 Jeff Smith; 2 Dave Bonser; 3 Ron Thompson. Double daffodil: 1 Ron Thompson; 2 Gill Starkey; 3 Coral Turnbull. Three miniature daffodils: 1 Ron Thompson; 2 Gill Starkey; 3 Dave Bonser.

Tulip: 1 Gill Starkey; 2 Margaret Smith; 3 Dave Bonser. Two tulips, any type: 1 Geoff Watson; 2 Gill Starkey; 3 Ron Thompson. Three tulips, any type: 1 Dave Bonser; 2 Geoff Watson; 3 Margaret Smith.

Daffodil Open

Six daffodils, various: 1 Geoff Gardener; 2 Jeff Smith; 3 Morris Robinson.

Amateur Daffodil

Three vases of three daffodils: 1 Jeff Smith; 2 Morris Robinson; 3 Geoff Gardener. Six vases, each of one daffodil: 1 Geoff Gardener; 2 Jeff Smith; 3 Morris Robinson. Seven single daffodils: 1 Jeff Smith; 2 David Parker; 3 Ron Thompson. Daffodil cultivar, division one: 1 Jeff Smith; 2 Morris Robinson; 3 David Parker. Daffodil cultivar, division two: 1 David Parker; 2 Morris Robinson; 3 Geoff Gardener. Daffodil cultivar, division three: 1 Jeff Smith; 2 Geoff Gardener; 3 Ron Thompson. Daffodil cultivar, division four (double): 1 David Parker; 2 Ron Thompson; 3 Jeff Smith. Daffodil cultivar, divisions eight to 11: 1 Morris Robinson; 2 Dave Bonser; 3 David Parker. Three daffodils, not miniature: 1 Jeff Smith; 2 Morris Robinson; 3 David Parker. Three daffodils, divisions five to seven: 1 Gill Starkey; 2 Morris Robinson; 3 David Parker. Bowl of miniature daffodils: 1 Morris Robinson; 2 Gill Starkey; 3 David Parker. Basket of daffodils: David Parker. Three miniature daffodils, divisions one, two or three: 1 Morris Robinson; 2 Jeff Smith; 3 Gill Starkey. Three miniature daffodils, divisions four to 13: 1 Gill Starkey; 2 Dave Bonser; 3 Morris Robinson.

Amateur Tulip

Three vases of three tulips: 1 David Parker; 2 Margaret Smith; 3 Geoff Watson. Seven tulips: 1 Margaret Smith; 2 David Parker; 3 Geoff Watson. Three tulips: 1 Margaret Smith; 2 Geoff Watson; 3 David Parker. One red or pink tulip: 1 David Parker; 2 Ann Anderson; 3 Jennie Corrigan. One yellow or white tulip: 1 Margaret Smith; 2 Geoff Watson; 3 David Parker. One tulip, any other colour: 1 Margaret Smith; 2 Penny Hewitt; 3 Margaret Mayfield. Five miniature tulips: 1 Margaret Smith.

Amateur General

Spring flowers in a basket: 1 Heather Hedley. Spring flowers in a bowl: 1 Gill Starkey; 2 Coral Turnbull; 3 Potting Shed Crew, Pottergate Centre. Bowl of floating flowers: 1 Gill Starkey; 2 Heather Hedley; 3 Coral Turnbull. Vase of flowers from a shrub: 1 Geoff Watson; 2 Martin Murphy; 3 Margaret Mayfield. Amaryllis: 1 Martin Murphy; 2 Coral Turnbull; 3 Gill Starkey. Flowering pot plant: 1 Gill Starkey; 2 Coral Turnbull.

Amateur Alpine

Rock plant in flower: 1 Gill Starkey; 2 Martin Murphy; 3 Coral Turnbull. Sempervivum: 1 Coral Turnbull; 2 Vera Murphy; 3 Martin Murphy. Primula: 1 Grace Aynsley; 2 Martin Murphy; 3 Coral Turnbull.

Children’s Open

Garden daffodils in a jam jar (4 years and under): 1 Joshua Greaves; 2 Sophie Colgan-Wright. Flower picture made with potato prints (8 and under): 1 Indie Driscoll; 2 Hylton Parker; 3 Freddie Townsend. Garden in a seed tray (8 and under): 1 Jake Davidson; 2 Mariea Moore; 3 Jessica Fennell. Hyacinth grown in water (12 and under): 1 Thomas Gladstone; 2 Sylvie Hunter; 3 Leila Thompson. Spring flowers in a jam jar (9 to 12 years): 1 Connor Davies.

Sugarcraft

Floral knife spray from flower paste flowers and foliage: 1 Caroline Cumming; 2 Barbara Graham; 3 Mary Tomlinson.

Cookery

Novelty cake: 1 Barbara Graham. Victoria sandwich cake: 1 Pat Dodd; 2 Margaret Mabon; 3 Vera Parker. Carrot cake: 1 Pat Dodd; 2 Margaret Mabon; 3 Penny Hewitt. Lemon drizzle cake: 1 Pat Dodd; 2 Margaret Wilkinson; 3 Margaret Mabon. Date and walnut cake: 1 Ann Hunter; 2 Pat Dodd; 3 Penny Hewitt. Gingerbread: 1 Coral Turnbull; 2 Brenda Gaines; 3 Margaret Mabon. Shortbread: 1 Ann Renner; 2 Pat Dodd; 3 Maysie Hardy. Cherry cake: 1 Pat Dodd; 2 Margaret Mabon; 3 Penny Hewitt. Chocolate cake: 1 Joan Moses; 2 Pat Dodd; 3 Liz Young. Cup cakes: 1 Pat Dodd. Apple tart: 1 Pat Dodd; 2 Matthew Hardy. Oven fruit scones: 1 Liz Young; 2 Penny Hewitt; 3 Pat Dodd. Savoury scones: 1 Pat Dodd; 2 Brenda Gaines; 3 Liz Young.

Savoury quiche: 1 Deb Still; 2 Pat Dodd; 3 Coral Turnbull. Wholemeal loaf: 1 Steve Anderson. Onion peel dyed eggs: 1 Ashlyn Provost; 2 Malcolm Provost; 3 Margaret Mabon. Fancy dyed eggs: 1 Ashlyn Provost; 2 Ann Anderson; 3 Maria Moore. Marmalade: 1 Liz Young; 2 Gill Starkey; 3 Ann Hunter. Lemon curd: 1 Ann Renner; 2 Liz Young; 3 Pat Dodd. Chutney: 1 Penny Hewitt; 2 Coral Turnbull; 3 Ann Renner. Individual dessert in a glass: 1 Pat Dodd; 2 Liz Young.

Children’s Cookery

10 and under

Oven fruit scones: 1 Finlay Allan. Melting moments: 1 Sophie Colgan-McKnight; 2 Finlay Allan. Decorated cup cakes: 1 Isabelle Rennie; 2 Joshua Greaves; 3 Lucie Todd. Mini pizza: 1 Finlay Allan; 2 Maria Moor.

11 to 16

Chocolate cake: 1 Daniel Hardy; 2 Erin Davies; 3 Olivia Sharp. Fudge: 1 Daniel Hardy. Individual dessert in a container: 1 Georgie Allan; 2 Lauren Rennie; 3 Daniel Hardy. Ginger snaps: 1 Daniel Hardy; 2 Ellie Price.