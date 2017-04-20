WATCH: Bikers take to the roads for Easter egg run

Holidaymakers and locals alike made the most of the long Easter weekend in Northumberland.

From egg-toting bikers and racing ducks to bunny hunts and Easter trails, there was something for everyone.

The Northumbria Easter Egg Run passes through Amble. Picture by Jane Coltman

But the lure of Easter fun and the natural beauty of the coast and countryside meant long delays on the A1 as traffic queues snaked back along the single carriageway north of Morpeth.

Visitors to The Alnwick Garden on Saturday went quackers with excitement for the inaugural Alnwick Round Table Duck Race.

Hundreds of plastic ducks raced down the Grand Cascade, cheered on by crowds of spectators who had paid £2 to buy their own racer. There was a host of prizes, including Alnwick Gin and a signed Newcastle United football.

The event raised money for HospiceCare North Northumberland, The Alnwick Garden Trust and Alnwick Round Table.

The Alnwick Round Table Duck Race at Alnwick Garden. Picture by Fiona Mitcheson

Saturday also saw a huge convoy of bikers take to the roads for the Northumbria Easter Egg Run.

The bikes left Woodhorn Museum in the morning and rode to Amble, where they stopped for lunch, before riding on to Alnwick, down the A1 to Bedlington, Bebside and finishing at South Beach, Blyth.

Bikers, some of them dressed as Easter bunnies, were asked to take along an Easter egg. All proceeds, after costs, were donated to Support Our Soldiers and all eggs given to children in North East hospitals.

Transport of a different kind was the order of the day at the Aln Valley Railway. Visitors took part in an Easter bunny hunt and enjoyed rides on a steam-hauled locomotive.

The Humphreys family were among those who enjoyed the Easter Egg Hunt at Aln Valley Railway over the weekend. Picture by Jane Coltman

Isabel meets one of The Nutkins at The Alnwick Garden.

Leila Costello meets one of The Nutkins at The Alnwick Garden.

Plenty of eggs at Amble. Picture by Jane Coltman