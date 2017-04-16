Wartime project connects young and old

The young and the young at heart joined forces on a wartime project.

Thirteen Year 3 children at Swansfield Park Primary School, Alnwick, have spent a full term on an intergenerational First World War project with residents at the town’s Abbeyfields Care Home.

Resident and pupils enjoy the performance.

The project has been organised and led by Helen Ellis and Emma Dunn, who have involved the children in working with the residents most Wednesday afternoons.

The children have been involved with lantern and parachute dances, music (such as Daisy Bell, John Brown’s Baby and Rock Around The Clock), a visit to Bailiffgate Museum, where they wrote postcards to their grown-up partner from Abbeyfields, and shared artefacts and many other activities which have helped to form bonds and friendships between the generations.

The youngsters then worked with the school choir to produce a showcase of their work at Alnwick Playhouse, attended by Abbeyfields residents and parents. They also baked on the morning of the performance so they had treats to share with the residents.