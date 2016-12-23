Warming up for festive fun

Christmas came early to rural Northumberland with a series of festive parties, as part of Community Action Northumberland’s Warm Hubs project.

Parties and events have already taken place in Powburn, Embleton, Seahouses and Berwick. Under the Warm Hubs project, which is supported by Northern Gas Networks, venues across Northumberland have been turned into warm hubs, where volunteers provide a friendly environment for people in the community to come together.

Christine Nicholls, CAN community development officer, said: “Christmas is the perfect time of year to bring people together in a warm safe place when it is getting colder and darker outside.

“Everyone who has attended the parties and events so far has enjoyed the opportunity to get together with others.”