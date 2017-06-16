War-memorial repairs are planned to ‘secure its future’

Plans to restore Holy Island’s war memorial have been submitted.

The work is being planned as part of the Peregrini Lindisfarne Landscape Partnership Scheme.

Lindisfarne war memorial

The war memorial, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, was unveiled in 1922.

The monument, which is Grade II-listed, was severely damaged in a storm in 1983/4.

Doonan Architects, in a report accompanying an application for listed building consent, say the stonework to the memorial is in reasonable condition.

However, the defects which include cracked, brittle and missing mortar within the existing stone joints across the entire memorial still remain and require attention.

The upper portion of the cross is also misaligned. It is presumed this is a replacement or is the original section re-attached following the storm damage.

It is proposed to rake out the existing cracked and loose mortar and replace with a lime-based porous mortar.

The renewal of missing mortar will help to reduce the amount of moisture tracking into the stonework, which will reduce the rate of decay of the stone, and potentially the corrosion of any internal metal fixings.

Doonan Architects, in its report, state: ‘The programme of repointing and structural works to the war memorial will significantly reduce the risk of collapse and improve its weathering performance.

‘Improvement of the means of fixing wreaths will reduce the risk of damage.

‘As such, it is considered such works are justified as they secure the future of the war memorial.’

Historic England has no objections, while the proposal has been agreed with the Holy Island Lindisfarne Community Development Trust, which is supportive of the works.