War memorial lands £30k to support repairs

A grant of up to £30,000 has been landed to help fund key repair work to Amble War Memorial.

The monument will benefit from the funding from War Memorials Trust supported by the First World War Memorials Programme.

The funding represents 56 per cent of the total cost to restore the Amble War Memorial, including fees for professional engineers and conservation architects, and it will cover repairs to the roof and internal structure, an improved drainage system and repairs and cleansing of the clock mechanism.

The tender was won by Stone Technical Services, building restoration and maintenance experts based in Darlington, and the work will be overseen by Blackett-Ord Engineers and Architects; both are specialists and highly respected in their fields.

Mayor of Amble, Jane Dargue, said: “Our heartfelt gratitude should also be noted to the community who have been fantastic in their support and fund-raising.

“We believe a further fund-raiser lastweekend raised in excess of £1,700, which takes the total raised by the community to just under £5,000 at present with funds continuing to be raised.

“This is an absolutely amazing figure so credit to all those involved and all those who have so generously contributed to something which clearly means a great deal to the community. “It is very fitting that the memorial, originally created through public subscription, should be given a new lease of life through public support so many years on.”

It is hoped that the work to the war memorial will be completed by Remembrance Day.