Wanted man thought to be in Alnwick area

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace wanted man Michael Fortune, who is believed to be in the Alnwick and north Northumberland area.

The 37-year-old is wanted by Northumbria Police as they want to speak to him about a burglary committed in Alnwick. He is also currently on licence and is wanted for breaching his conditions.

Fortune is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build, short hair and a beard. His clothing is not known at this time.

He is currently of no fixed abode and has links across the North East, but he is believed to be in the Alnwick and north Northumberland area.

If anyone sees Fortune, they should not approach him but contact police on 101, quoting reference srn333132, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.