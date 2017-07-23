Want to be a princess? Now is your chance

Have your say

A popular touring theatre company is searching for an actress to play the lead role in its upcoming production.

Alnwick-based Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) is staging The Princess and the Goblin this winter and is auditioning for the part of the Princess.

The successful candidate will be adopted onto NTC’s training scheme, which gives one trainee per show the chance to tour with the company.

The initiative is aimed at those who have just finished their training. The trainee will receive mentoring and the position is fully paid and accommodation is provided.

The scheme is made possible thanks to company members Gillian Hambleton, Hilary Burns, Michelle Huitson and Karen Hirst.

The show contract runs from November 7, 2017, to January 21, 2018. Auditions for the part of the Princess will be taking place at the company’s studio theatre at Alnwick Playhouse on Monday, August 7.

To apply, email a headshot, CV and covering letter outlining why you are interested to NTCauditionworkshops@outlook.com

The deadline is Monday, July 31. Successful applicants need to prepare two contrasting speeches and an unaccompanied song.