Walking Way in under three days

A pair of friends have completed a charity trek in north Northumberland to support a worthy cause.

Daniel Holwell and John Preece have so far raised more than £500 for Oxfam.

The pair completed the St Cuthbert’s Way long-distance footpath from Melrose to Holy Island in just two-and-a-half days.

They left Melrose at 2.30pm on last Monday and arrived at Lindisfarne Priory at 7.30pm last Wednesday, with overnight stops at Jedburgh and Hethpool.

Daniel is from Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire but his dad, John, lives in Seahouses. Daniel and John, from Denny in Stirlingshire, became friends at university.

You can still support the pair’s fund-raising efforts at www.justgiving.com/fund raising/Daniel-holwell