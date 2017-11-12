Walking into the hills to support two charities

A sponsored walk attracted a large turn out, helping to raise more than £4,000 for Cancer Research UK and the Great North Air Ambulance.

More than 150 people took part in Sunday’s event; a five-mile circular hike starting in Rothbury and heading towards Simonside.

Participants included children and dogs, while members of Rothbury Highland Pipe Band played during the trek.

The walk, which offered some spectacular views, was held in memory of two local farmers, Paul Aynsley and Ian Robson.

After the hike, there was a free barbecue, giving people the chance to enjoy a well-deserved burger and other refreshments.