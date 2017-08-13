Volunteers wanted to help out at Grace Darling Museum

The RNLI is looking for new volunteers to help run its popular Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh.

Just like the charity’s lifeboat stations, the museum relies on volunteers to keep it running.

New recruits don’t need to be experts on the iconic heroine – they just need some spare time and a willingness to learn the ropes.

The museum is visited by more than 50,000 visitors a year, including holidaymakers, families, school groups and history groups, and has become a firm must see on the Northumbrian tourist trail.

Museum manager, Marleen Vincenten, said: “It would be great to have a few more volunteers in the team.

“Ideally, we’d like people who could spare half a day a week, but would be grateful for absolutely any time and skills people can offer us.

“Working in the museum is a rewarding experience and everyone who volunteers here is also helping the RNLI’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards, as all money raised here goes directly towards helping the charity save lives at sea.”

Volunteers can give up as much or as little time as they can spare and will be given training. The museum is looking for volunteers who can welcome visitors and run the shop, as well as volunteers to run education sessions for school groups.

If you are interested, email AskGraceDarling@rnli.org.uk or call 01668 214910.