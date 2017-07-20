Volunteers wanted to help at music festival

Have your say

Volunteers are wanted to help out at this year’s Alnwick International Music Festival.

The annual event takes place from Saturday, July 29, to Saturday, August 5.

It will feature talent reflecting the diverse cultural riches of the UK and wider world.

This year’s showcase is under the guidance of new chairman, Jonathan Justice.

As he looks ahead to his first event at the helm, Jonathan is keen to recruit more helpers.

He would like to attract new volunteers, as well as those who have helped out previously.

He said: “As the new chairman, I find I don’t have contact details for many of the volunteers who normally help us.

“I’d very much appreciate if volunteers who have helped us in the past – especially in the café in the Northumberland Hall – could get in touch with me if they haven’t heard from us already.

“We’d also love to hear from anyone new who would like to help.

“Even if it’s just for a single morning or afternoon. No experience necessary, no special skills required. We have things to do for any willing hands.”

During the eight-day festival, there will be a main stage in Alnwick Market Place, showcasing a range of acts.

There will also be an array of evening entertainment, with concerts and events in various venues around the town.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can contact Jonathan by sending an email to alnwickmusic@gmail.com or by calling 01665 606802.

For more information about the festival, visit www.alnwickmusicfestival.com

○ See next week’s Northumberland Gazette for a full festival preview.