Volunteers sought by Amble RNLI

The RNLI is on the look-out for new volunteers to join Amble Lifeboat Fund-raisers (ALF).

The charity is calling on people who are looking for a rewarding new challenge for 2017 to get in touch.

Amble RNLI has been celebrating recently after its new, state-of-the-art, Shannon-class lifeboat officially went on service on December 23, 2016, having arrived in the town in November last year.

ALF led a successful fund-raising appeal to raise £200,000 towards the cost of the new vessel, Elizabeth and Leonard.

Gill King, RNLI community fund-raising manager, said: “It’s been a really special year for ALF as they got to welcome the charity’s new Shannon-class lifeboat to the town.

“Their fund-raising appeal generated the vital extra money that was needed to complete the build of the Shannon.

“The committee worked tirelessly to ensure that we reached our £200,000 goal and held a multitude of events ranging from coffee mornings through to golf days.

“Both this and the phenomenal efforts from supporters far and wide ensured that the appeal target was reached in just 23 months.”

ALF, which was previously a beneficiary of the Gazette’s Jam Jar Army campaign, is hoping to recruit extra volunteers to join their friendly team and help them to have another successful year.

Gill added: “Whether you can help us bake cakes for our coffee mornings, help with collections or even have a go at organising fund-raising events, we’d love to hear from you. It’s a great way to meet new friends and enhance your CV while helping to raise vital funds for our life-saving charity.”

Email gillian_king@rnli.org.uk for more information.