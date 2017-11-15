Volunteer Hub gives a boost to cancer charity

Kind-hearted members of the NE Volunteer Hub, including some from Amble, have presented a cheque of £1,000 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Cathie Gascoigne and Gil Owens, from The Friendliest Port, are involved in the hub, which does its bit to raise money and awareness for the cause.

The cheque was presented by Paul Nash, an enthusiastic member of the hub, to Jennifer Todd, of Prostate Cancer UK, on behalf of Play2Support Ltd.

Paul set up Northumberland-based Play2Support, a not-for-profit social-enterprise company which helps UK-based charities raise money through sport.

In this instance, the money was raised through a senior pairs golf competition for clubs across the region, with the final played at Close House last month.

This is just one of many activities undertaken by members of the hub, which also include an annual casino night at the Grosvenor Casino, Newcastle, information stands at the Metrocentre and other similar locations and talks for staff at local companies such as Warburtons, Arriva and Rolls-Royce.

Paul, who in 2010 was diagnosed and subsequently treated for prostate cancer, said: “Not many people know that prostate cancer affects one-in-eight men and that on average two men die during the length of time it takes to play a football match. Soon it will be the most prevalent cancer in the UK.

“The members are justly proud of the contribution they make to raising funds and awareness for this important national charity.”

Next year, the NE Volunteer Hub is hosting an afternoon event to showcase its work and hopefully recruit new members.

This will take place at the Royal Station Hotel, in Newcastle, on Thursday, February 8, from 3pm to 6pm.

Everyone is welcome, but let the team know via paul.nash@play2support.co.uk

For more information about Play2Support, visit www.play2support.co.uk or call 01661 832709.

Prostate Cancer UK has a simple ambition – to stop men dying from prostate cancer. For information, including how to donate and volunteer, visit prostatecanceruk.org