Visitor cut off by tide on north Northumberland coast

A tourist had to be rescued this afternoon after being cut off by the tide on the north Northumberland coast.

At 3.26pm, UK Coastguard requested the launch of the Seahouses inshore lifeboat, to help a person cut off by the tide at Ross Links Sands, north of Bamburgh, near Holy Island. Shore-based Coastguard Rescue Teams from Holy Island, Seahouses and Berwick were also mobilised to the scene.

The lifeboat was launched, but as it was approaching the scene, the Holy Island harbourmaster had managed to rescue the person in his boat and was taking him to safety, where he handed over the casualty to the care of the Coastguard teams. The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.

It is believed the casualty was a Spanish tourist, who was walking on the coastline when he became cut off. He was reunited with his car in Berwick by the local Coastguard crew.