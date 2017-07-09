Visit provides inn-spiration for Seahouses school pupils

Front-of-house workings, housekeeping know-how and kitchen inspiration were all covered as Seahouses Middle School visited a leading inn.

The Year 8 pupils were invited to take part in a behind-the-scenes tour by North-East leisure operator, The Inn Collection Group, to its award-winning Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses in a bid to learn more about career prospects in the industry.

Youngsters took part in a tour around the inn to see the different bedrooms and meet members of the inn’s housekeeping, front-of-house and kitchen teams.

Pupils also took part in an interactive pizza-making session with the Inn’s head chef David Barella, with the prize for the best pizza, based on taste and presentation, going to Freya Bloomfield and Ebonie Hall.

Nicola Austin, general manager, said: “Working in businesses like the Bamburgh Castle Inn, which serves the needs of people living in and visiting the area, is often the first step on the job ladder for young people in the district.

“We place a lot of importance in bringing schoolchildren and students out of the classroom and into a real-life working environment where they can see first-hand the range of different jobs available and learn more about the full range of transferable skills they can gain.”

Pupils also met Charlotte Turner, office manager at The Inn Collection Group, who said: “The Group is an employer that is keen to support young people with training and mentoring to progress up the ranks.

“I hope that bringing these young people out of the classroom and into the inn today will help open their eyes to the scope of work opportunities that exist here for them and help them to find employment in the future.”

Year 8 teacher Sarian Creigh said: “I think it’s very important that young people are helped to understand the value of tourism and the impact it has on the community we live in and the range of jobs that are available in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

“It really made them think about the future and the possibility of jobs in the hospitality business. Hands-on learning, like the pizza contest organised by David Barella, helped to show that learning can be fun – and, of course, the competitive element helped too!”