Village joins together for tributes

Hundreds of knitted poppies and specially-designed artwork created by schoolchildren – the Shilbottle community has worked together to prepare for the village’s upcoming Remembrance commemorations.

Shilbottle Parish Council, the village forum and the primary school have teamed up to help organise this year’s poignant tributes.

Pupils from Shilbottle Primary School who came up with the top designs for the remembrance day leaflet are seen with teacher Imogen Bowden and Tommy Scott and Elisabeth Haddow from the Parish Council. In the front is Jack Jeffries whose design is being used on the cover of the leaflet. Picture by Jane Coltman

The parish council has lined up a piper, organist and wreaths, and has also planned the format of the Remembrance Service with the Rev Margaret Weaver, who will be the celebrant on the day.

The service will take place at 3pm on Sunday, at Shilbottle War Memorial, and everyone is invited to attend. Councillors have also researched the 11 men listed on the war memorial who died in 1917 and they will receive a special mention.

One soldier, John Hindhaugh, died 100 years ago on November 12, 1917, and it is hoped that one of his family will lay a wreath at the service.

Meanwhile, representatives from the forum have knitted hundreds of poppies, made wreaths and garlands and decorated a poppy tree.

They have also worked with the school children on leaflet and poster designs and have decorated The Haven Community Room for Remembrance Day, displaying all the artwork done by the children.

Two Year 6 pupils, Jack Jeffries and Millie Jackson, have their pictures printed on the village’s Remembrance Day leaflet and posters.

Jack and Millie will each be presented with a voucher for £20 and all class winners will receive a £10 voucher from the village forum and parish council.

Elisabeth Haddow, vice-chairman of the parish council and chairman of the forum, said: “It has been an absolute honour to help coordinate the event. The women at the forum have made a superb effort with their knitting and they will provide tea and cake after the service in The Haven Community Room.

“Mr Parnaby, headteacher, the school staff and children have shown great enthusiasm and have produced excellent artwork.

“All of the pictures are superb, but one class – Year 5 – was absolutely outstanding, so a very special thank-you to Mrs Hickman and her pupils.

“The parish council hopes that two pupils from the school will lay wreaths on Sunday, together with other members of the community.”

Not only will Shilbottle’s service commemorate those who have fallen in the Armed Forces, but it will also be dedicated to the miners who worked at Shilbottle and Whittle collieries.