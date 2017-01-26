Village fitness centre is set for March opening

A £550,000 development of Druridge Bay Community Centre is almost complete and is set to be open in the spring.

The major project in Hadston includes the construction of a two-storey extension, creating a community gym with state-of-the-art equipment on the ground floor, and a first floor dedicated to the village’s thriving boxing club.

The new gym will be managed by Active Northumberland.

Hadston is in the Druridge Bay ward of Coun Scott Dickinson, who is also the county council’s business chairman.

He recently went to the site to see how the project is developing and was delighted at the progress being made.

He said: “The community centre is taking shape, ready to be open in the first week in March.

“The new fitness centre will be added to the existing facility that serves the community.

“This is a well-loved community centre, which local people have a great affection for. So it’s very exciting to work on a project that will improve, modernise and preserve the building for future generations.

“This will give people in the area access to something they haven’t had before.

“It will be used by a local club, who are extremely happy with it, as well as hosting boxercise classes and organised matches for keen boxers.”

Local people helped to shape the plans and contributed ideas to the project, which in time will develop to host classes and other events.

Coun Dickinson added that it is hoped that a GP referral programme can be delivered from the site, making it possible for those who don’t have their own transport to access health and wellbeing services locally.

