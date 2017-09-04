VIDEO: Tour of Britain passes Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle provided a spectacular backdrop as the Tour of Britain went through the village around lunchtime today.

Northumberland is hosting Stage 2 of the country's most prestigious cycle race today, which started in Kielder at 10.15am and is due to finish at Blyth at around 3.30pm.

The Tour of Britain passing through Bamburgh. Picture by Claire Thorburn

The route took riders across to Coquetdale and then Alnwick before heading up to Belford and then Bamburgh where the riders begin a long stretch down towards Blyth in what is the longest stage of this year's eight-day race.

