VIDEO: Tour of Britain 2017 riders race through Alnwick

Crowds of people lined the streets to cheer on world-class riders as they cycled through Alnwick, as part of the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain.

Northumberland is hosting Stage 2 of the race today, which started in Kielder at 10.15am and is due to finish at Blyth at around 3.30pm.

The Tour of Britain riders in Alnwick. Picture by Pic Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The competitors whizzed through Alnwick at about 12.15pm, having already passed through the likes of Otterburn and Rothbury and tackled two King of the Mountains; outside Elsdon, climbing to the Winter’s Gibbet; and climbs up Debdon Bank and Corby's Crags. The riders headed out of Alnwick, towards Belford and the coast.

To see where the riders are going to next, click here.