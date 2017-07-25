VIDEO: The Prince of Wales in Alnwick - in 1923

British Pathe has a wonderful library of historical footage and we would like to share with you this footage of Edward, Prince of Wales, when he visited Alnwick.

In this clip that is over 90 years old, His Royal Highness is seen inspecting some troops outside Alnwick Railway Station before moving on to the town's War memorial where he laid a wreath.

Commissioned by Alnwick War Memorial Committee, it had been unveiled the previous year, on 11th November 1922.

It features three bronze figures with reversed rifles: a sailor (south west), an airman with cap (south east) and a soldier with tin helmet and backpack (north) stand at the corners of a traingular pedestal. Above is a column with a bronze and glass lantern on top.

The overall cost of the memorial was in excess of £2000. The figures cost £120 to be moulded and £200 to be cast. The bronze tablet cost £250, the lamp £200 and the builder was John Green, Senior.

Pathé News was a producer of newsreels and documentaries from 1910 until 1970 in the UK. The Pathé News archive is known today as British Pathé