VIDEO: Rothbury Music Festival - competitors and performers

Tradition is at the heart of Rothbury Music Festival and in this video we see some of the competitors and performers that show that the local talent is as strong as ever.

Firstly we see Rebecca Read, 13, taking part in the intermediate fiddle competition followed by an entrant in the open class.

The Northumbrian pipes were played by fourteen-year-old Jack Famelton in the intermediate class.

I was just......was the title of the poem read by Ann Lunam-Cowan in the Northumbrian Dialect Poetry competition.

Folk duo Harbottle and Jonas were a definite hit with the festival audience as were the Rothbury Hills Folk Group.

