VIDEO: Rhythm Stix are a musical hit!

Have your say

Crowds attending Alnwick International Music Festival took a local group to their hearts and embraced their feel-good music and laughter.

Members of Rhythm Stix drumming group are clients of the Pottergate Centre in Alnwick which addresses the care of adults with learning disablilities.

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival.

Today they filled Alnwick Market Place with joy and music to the delight of the hundreds of people in the audience.

They always make us smile and we hope you enjoy seeing their uplifting performance as much we do.

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival. Pictures by Jane Coltman

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival.

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival.

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival.

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival.

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival.

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival.

Rhythm Stix at Alnwick International Music Festival.