VIDEO: Project team’s joy at opening of new bypass

The Morpeth Northern Bypass is now complete.

The 2.4-mile road between Whorral Bank and the A1 at St Leonard’s will cut traffic congestion in the town and reduce travel time and costs between the A1 and south-east Northumberland.

David Laux, Steve Mason and Paul Jones from Northumberland County Council with Dave Bennett from Carillion (second right) at the official opening of the �30million Morpeth Northern Bypass. Picture by Jane Coltman

The scheme – a partnership between Northumberland County Council and Carillion, which carried out the works – will boost the county’s economy in the long-term by an estimated £47million.

It fully opened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon following a short ceremony.

County council chief executive Steven Mason said: “I’m delighted that this major project is now complete.

“The council has worked closely with the contractors throughout this project and we’re looking forward to residents, commuters and visitors benefiting from this new road link.”

An innovative building information modelling process was used during the scheme.

This involved producing designs in a 3D format and linking them to a 4D programme, which enabled the engineers to add in existing roads and infrastructure, and helped to identify and resolve any potential problems before construction works began.

Dave Bennett, Carillion project director, said: “I hope the people of Morpeth, who have been so patient throughout the construction process, will feel an immediate benefit, with the new route around the town alleviating congestion.”